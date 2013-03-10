Here's A New Reason To Yell At Your Smartphone: A Bunch Of New Fantasy Sports Games

Taylor McLenore

The company that brought the world one of the most popular March Madness games on Facebook last year wants to expand into a whole new set of fantasy sports games.The startup, Prediculous, is not trying to grab away loyal Fantasy Football or Fantasy Basketball fans, said CEO Taylor McLenore. Instead it wants to turn all the rest of us into screaming, cheering sports-app fanatics.



It will do that by making social, fantasy sports apps that are easy to use.

So far, the two-year old company has built a handful of short-lived, custom fantasy Facebook games and has scored some big advertising sponsorships from names like Subway, UPS and Allstate.

These include the 2011 Aikman Fantasy QB, where players created leagues of up to 100 teams, and let people join midseason, and the 2012 BracketInsanity game for March Madness. It also built the UPS Football Logistics app which was part game, part sweepstakes.

It’s flagship game is, not surprisingly, called Prediculous. It lets people predict the future of anything in the worlds of sports, news, entertainment.

But next up is a big expansion into all sorts of other fantasy games. These will be for fans of sports like football, basketball, hockey, soccer, McLenore told attendees at the Venture Capital in the Rockies (VCIR) conference held this week in Beaver Creek, Colo.

Like its previous games, the new fantasy games will be easy to use and will let people participate mid-season.

