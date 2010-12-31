MORE PREDICTIONS FOR 2011: Barton Biggs Is Super-Bullish, Jeffrey Gerson Is Not

Barton Biggs, Traxis Partners and Jeffrey Gerson, Gerson Guarino & Meisel Group founding partner provide their predictions and outlook for 2011. Gerson says the housing double dip is likely to worsen in 2011 and will pressure the economy. Gerson is approaching the markets in a cautious and tactical manner because he believes the market is unlikely to regain the highs as soon as many might think.



Barton Biggs, however, is extremely bullish. Although he believes the market is overbought he says the market can continue to rally higher in the early portion of 2011:



Source: CNBC

