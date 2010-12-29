Prediction: Three Reasons That 2011 Will Be the Year We Move Past Pre-Roll

Until this year, the Pre-Roll ruled online video advertising. Something that many advertisers could simply repurpose from broadcast campaigns, this behemoth roadblock was familiar and easy for advertisers to love, but just as easy for consumers to hate.



2010 was the year the Pre-Rolls reign started to slip, below are three reasons why we think 2011 will be the year we move past just the pre-roll.

Consumers Still Don’t Like Pre-Rolls (Even if they “accept” them more)

First, who can blame consumers for disliking pre-roll? They are a lean-back experience in a lean-forward environment. In an age when online video content has become so readily accessible, being forced to sit through a 15, 30, or *gasp* 60-second pre-roll can be excruciating.

During this torturous period of time, many mouses and eyes wander away to the mute button, other browser tabs, twitter feeds, e-mails, or the Business Insider page looking to get at more content while they wait. While there have been studies this year claiming that acceptance of Pre-Rolls is growing, is this really the case, or are we just more willing to give our attention to other things in the meantime? The truth likely lies somewhere in the middle.

New Interactive Formats Were Unveiled in 2010

That’s why the online video advertising industry stepped up their game with in-video advertising formats that were built specifically for the online medium. Video advertising companies have worked hard to create new video ad units that capitalise upon the power of choice and interactivity latent in online advertising.

This includes everything from Hulu’s much-discussed Ad Selector unit, AdoTube’s own Polite Pre-Roll®, and any of the new interactive overlay and pre-roll units released this past year. These ads better complement the on-demand nature of online video, making consumers, advertisers, and publishers much happier.

These New Formats Have Proven Their Effectiveness and Have Grown Tremendously

Finally, these ads have been shown to be extremely effective, and their growth has been phenomenal because of this. They are not just shiny new boxes used to lure in brands. Our data shows that on AdoTube’s network alone, interactive ads have increased from a little over 12% of ads served in 2009 to 48% in Q3 2010.

While Pre-Rolls will never go away, they will lose their dominance and simply become part of an evolving ecosystem of formats that allows advertisers, publishers, and consumers to find the happy medium that works for all sides.

Photo: AdoTube

