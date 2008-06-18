Prediction: The Stock Market Will Crash This Summer

Just when you thought things were getting better…



From Clusterstock: Royal Bank of Scotland has joined the swelling chorus predicting a disastrous downturn in global equity markets, reports the Telegraph. RBS analysts believe that S&P 500 will plummet 300 points, or 22%, by September. Credit markets will be just as vulnerable, says bond strategist Bob Janjuah:

I do not think I can be much blunter. If you have to be in credit, focus on quality, short durations, non-cyclical defensive names… Globalisation was always going to risk putting G7 bankers into a dangerous corner at some point. We have got to that point.

Keep reading >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.