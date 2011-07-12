Prediction Markets Still Confident Debt Ceiling Will Be Raised

With negotiations to raise the debt limit stalled over the size of deficit reductions to be included in a deal, bettors on Intrade remain confident an agreement will be reached by the end of August.



Prices have hovered around $8.00 on the prediction market all last week, mostly unaffected by talks that started, stopped and restarted again.

When Speaker of the House John Boehner ruled out a “big” $4 trillion deal, prices even increased, only to return to $8.00.

The terms of the contract are fairly modest compared to what is being considered in Washington — a $800 billion increase by August 31, compared to a $2.5 trillion increase by the default deadline of August 2.

