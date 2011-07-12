Prediction Markets Still Confident Debt Ceiling Will Be Raised

Zeke Miller
Intrade Debt Ceiling

With negotiations to raise the debt limit stalled over the size of deficit reductions to be included in a deal, bettors on Intrade remain confident an agreement will be reached by the end of August.

Prices have hovered around $8.00 on the prediction market all last week, mostly unaffected by talks that started, stopped and restarted again.

When Speaker of the House John Boehner ruled out a “big” $4 trillion deal, prices even increased, only to return to $8.00.

The terms of the contract are fairly modest compared to what is being considered in Washington — a $800 billion increase by August 31, compared to a $2.5 trillion increase by the default deadline of August 2.

