EU Will Approve GoogleClick Deal In April--Experts

Despited grousing from Microsoft (MSFT), the U.S. signed off on Google’s $3.1 billion DoubleClick deal in December. But it still needs an OK from the EU’s European Commission. Done deal, says Reuters, who has polled “Commission-watchers on both sides” who agree that it’s getting approved. If it wasn’t, they say, we would have heard something by now:

A lawyer acting for a client concerned about the deal said it was “disappointing but true” that the Commission had not sent Google a “statement of objections” — a formal outline of its problems with the deal.

“If they had serious doubts, we’re at the point where … if you don’t send (such a statement), you don’t have time to complete the case,” the lawyer said. Given the EU watchdog’s track record, critics can at best hope for some conditions to safeguard competition.

We’d heard earlier predictions that the EU could offer a ruling by the end of this month, or in February. But the Reuters piece says the rubber stamp likely won’t be final until April.

