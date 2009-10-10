ODDSMAKER: How Long Is Brooke Astor's Son Going To Spend In The Slammer?

Brooke Astor’s son, Anthony Marshall was found guilty yesterday on charges he stole millions from his mother while she suffered from Alzheimer’s disease during the final years of her life.



Astor died in 2007 at the age of 105.

Barring a successful appeal (and Marshall will be appealing), Marshall will be sentenced to between one and 25 years.

Prosecutors have not yet said the length of sentence they suggest, The New York Times suggested their request that the judge increase his bail from $100,000 to $5 million may be an indication. The judge denied that request.

Marshall is 85 years old, so any significant sentence could mean he’ll spend the rest of his life in jail, even considering his mother’s longevity.

Below is our percentage-based prediction (which can of course be based on nothing but speculation) of what the judge might do. Let us know what you think.

1-5 years: 40% chance (Marshall is obviously elderly, and the defence claims this whole thing belonged in probate court, not criminal court. The judge could decide a relatively small sentence is appropriate.)

6-10 years: 50% chance (The prosecution could suggest a sentence in this range. It’s a significant sentence for a man of his age, no matter how you slice it.)

10-15 years: 10% chance (The jury did find that Marshall stole millions, so a sentence this long would not be unheard of. Anything longer than this would seem like overkill.)

15-20 years: 0% chance

20-25 year: 0%

