Can Ticket Prices Predict The Heisman Trophy Winner?

Who will take home the coveted prize next?

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Heisman talk starts even before the first game of the college football season and many players flow in and out of the conversation week-to-week.As the season winds down and there are only two weeks left until the 2010 Heisman Trophy is awarded on December 11, there are five Heisman hopefuls who are still part of the conversation.



Top 5 Heisman Trophy Candidates

Cam Newton, QB, Auburn Tigers Andrew Luck, QB, Stanford Cardinals LaMichael James, RB, Oregon Ducks Kellen Moore, QB, Boise State Broncos Justin Blackmon, WR, Oklahoma State Cowboys

Using secondary ticket market data, looking at the average price per ticket of the away games for each of the Heisman Trophy candidates helps to determine which of the candidates commanded the highest demand throughout the season.

According to this method of using away game ticket prices to predict the Heisman Trophy winner, Cam Newton should run away with the coveted trophy. The runner-up for the Heisman looks to be a much closer race with Andrew Luck of the Stanford Cardinals barely edging out the Oregon Ducks star running back LaMichael James. Kellen Moore and Justin Blackmon will be close behind taking the 4th and 5th spot.

Interestingly enough, the ESPN Experts’ Poll shows very similar results, the only divergence being the Oklahoma State wide receiver, Justin Blackmon, is more clearly in 5th place according to the ESPN Experts’ Poll.

Who do you think will win the 2010 Heisman Trophy? Let us know in the comments.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.