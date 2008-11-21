400,000 Millionaires in India By 2017

Up from 100,000 now.



The United States is officially living the movie “Trading Places.”

We stepped on a lot more than the ball.

Wealth-Bulletin: Barclays Wealth on Wednesday predicted the number of dollar-millionaires in India to grow to over 400,000 by 2017, making it a leading world wealth market, according to a report in The Economic Times of India.

Robert Morrice, a managing director of the wealth manager, said that India is likely to become the world’s eighth-biggest wealth market in nine years’ time. The current number of dollar-millionaires in India stands at nearly 100,000, Barclays Wealth estimates.

