Predict Tonight's American Idol Ratings

Both Disney moneymaker Miley Cyrus and American Idol contestant-turned-Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson are set to perform on tonight’s Idol.
Given Miley’s massive popularity and the noteworthy but lesser interest in Jennifer Hudson’s comeback tour, tonight’s show could be a ratings high for the Idol juggernaut.
How many people do you think will tune in?
Here are a few stats to provide some context:
- The season-to-date average for Wednesday night’s Idol is 21.4 million, but last week’s results show pulled in 23 million viewers. Last night’s performance show, meanwhile, lured 23.5 million viewers.
- 25 million people watched former Idol winner Carrie Underwood perform March 11, while 22.5 million people watched Kanye West and the original American Idol Kelly Clarkson perform the week before.
- Hannah Montana, meanwhile, is still a ratings steamroller, too. Since returning with original episodes on March 1, the show has pulled in more than 4 million viewers an episode (originals air Sunday nights from 7:30-8 p.m.).
All ratings data from tvbythenumbers.com
