Predict Tonight's American Idol Ratings

Both Disney moneymaker Miley Cyrus and American Idol contestant-turned-Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson are set to perform on tonight’s Idol.



Given Miley’s massive popularity and the noteworthy but lesser interest in Jennifer Hudson’s comeback tour, tonight’s show could be a ratings high for the Idol juggernaut.

How many people do you think will tune in?

Here are a few stats to provide some context:

The season-to-date average for Wednesday night’s Idol is 21.4 million, but last week’s results show pulled in 23 million viewers. Last night’s performance show, meanwhile, lured 23.5 million viewers.

25 million people watched former Idol winner Carrie Underwood perform March 11, while 22.5 million people watched Kanye West and the original American Idol Kelly Clarkson perform the week before.

Hannah Montana, meanwhile, is still a ratings steamroller, too. Since returning with original episodes on March 1, the show has pulled in more than 4 million viewers an episode (originals air Sunday nights from 7:30-8 p.m.).

All ratings data from tvbythenumbers.com

