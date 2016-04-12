Texas-based firearms maker responds to criticism surrounding a real gun that looks like Nintendo's toy 'Duck Hunt' gun

Facebook The Precision Firearms gun in question.

Texas-based firearms maker Precision Firearms LLC has responded to criticism of its “Nintendo Glock”, a firearm inside of a Nintendo Zapper-inspired shell.

The controversy started last Wednesday, when the custom gun maker posted about the creation of a gun inside a retro video game inspired shell.

The post has since been shared over 147,000 times and accumulated over 8,300 comments.

Precision Firearms LLC wrote on its Facebook page that it doesn’t plan to mass produce the gun and that the design is a “one-off”:

“In light of the ‘Nintendo Glock’ drama, we feel that the media and our fans need to know that this firearm will not be mass produced nor will it ever be. This is a one off custom build for a friend of ours. Do to the thousands of emails and messages we have received in the past 2 days we have been unable to contact everyone in a timely manner, please be patient we will get to you as soon as possible. Thank you all for your support! Oh, and please.. keep your guns locked up and away from children, it’s common sense.”

Commenter opinion on the toy gun is split. Many complemented Precision Firearms LLC on its craftsmanship, while others feared that the mass production of the plastic weapon could further blur the lines between real and toy guns.

We’ve emailed Nintendo and are awaiting a comment.

For anyone who’s ever played “Duck Hunt,” the once-popular Nintendo game where players shoot ducks by pointing a laser toy at a television, the Precision Firearms gun looks eerily familiar. Here’s what Nintendo’s “Duck Hunt” zapper looked like:

Wikipedia/Evan-Amos The Nintendo Zapper which was popular in the hit game ‘Duck Hunt.’

