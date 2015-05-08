Actually, the unemployment rate did NOT fall by 0.1%

The unemployment rate fell to 5.4% in April from from 5.5% in March.

That’s accurate. But it’s imprecise.

The issue is rounding.

In April, 8.549 million Americans were unemployed. The civilian labour force, which includes the employed and everyone looking for jobs, stood at 157.072 million. Based on those numbers, the unemployment rate was 5.443%.

In March, there were 8.575 million unemployed and 156.906 million in the labour force, which meant the unemployment rate back then was closer to 5.465%.

That’s a 0.022% point decline in the unemployment rate. That’s definitely less of a drop than the 0.1% drop rounding will get you.

For what it’s worth.

