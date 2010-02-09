Prechter: We're At A "Grand Supercycle Top", Nowhere Will Be Safe In The Coming Downturn

Wow. Robert Prechter, the Elliot Wave guru sure knows how to get quoted, even if his timing is sometimes a little off.



Speaking to the Society of Technical Analysts in London, according to WSJ, Prechter warned that nowhere will be safe in the coming bear market and that the market is at a “grand, supercycle top.”

We’re not sure exactly what that means, but yeah, it definitely doesn’t sound good.

