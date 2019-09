On Bloomberg this afternoon, Elliot Wave guru Bob Prechter was doing his thing, talking waves, talking stock bearishness, and dollar bullishness. Among his sharpest points: he says the markets haven’t looked like this since the months before the ’87 crash. (via PragCap)



