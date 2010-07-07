Prechter Says DOW Will Fall To 1,000

Anyone want to top this prediction for bearishness?
Going once, going twice…
Eddy Elfenbein at Crossing Wall Street:
The New York Times recently profiled Robert Prechter and his call for the Dow to fall to 1,000.
If you’re not familiar with Mr. Prechter, he’s a follower of an obscure accountant named RN Elliott who claimed to have discovered that the stock market follows a predictable pattern which is somehow (don’t ask me) related to the Fibonacci Sequence…
