Prechter: Everyone Is Bullish Now, So 2010 Will Be A Year Of Horrible Market Declines

Chart guru Robert Prechter was on Fast Money this evening, reiterating his comments about extreme declines. He states that bullishness has gone from 2% to 90% (though we’re not sure where that comes from), and that volume and breadth are down.



Interestingly, when he was asked about gold, he demurred and said he was “very, very bullish” on the dollar.



