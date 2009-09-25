Preachy Healthcare Videos On "FunnyOrDie" Just Aren't Funny

Ah, the treachery of political comedy. It’s such a fertile area for humour, and yet if you just go one step into preachy seriousness (as Jon Stewart so often does), it totally falls falt. Alas, the latest attempts from comedy video site FunnyOrDie to be funny… well, they died.



Protect Insurance Companies PSA from Will FerrellAnd here’s one on death panels.



Death Panel Advisors – watch more funny videos

