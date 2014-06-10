We Took Part In The Latest Trend -- A Dance Party At 7AM On A Work Day

&lt;div&gt;Please enable Javascript to watch this video&lt;/div&gt; It's called Daybreaker. It's an early morning dance party with yoga, fresh juice, heavy beats, spoken word poetry, a live band and mascots but no alcohol or mind-altering drugs. Founders Matt Brimer and Radha Agrawal created a 100% sober rave, where the only thing people get high on is life. They say, "it is about love, it is about mindfulness and it is about mischief." We strapped on a GoPro and hit the dance floor at 7AM on a Wednesday in Brooklyn, New York, and then went to work. Want to get in on the action? Sign up at dybrkr.com and follow the party on Instagram (dybrkr). You can read more about the party from Business Insider's Madeline Stone. Produced by Sam Rega.

