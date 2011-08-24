What It's REALLY Like To Tailgate For A Meaningless NFL Preseason Game

Photo: Corey Nachman

Yesterday was the preseason home opener for the New York Giants and the Big Blue faithful were out in nearly full force in the Meadowlands.We say nearly since some of the fans are saving their appetites and livers for opening weekend and they need the entire preseason to prepare.



The warrior NFL fans needed no such rest. They enjoyed great food, cold beers, games of catch, and eventually, a Giant victory.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.