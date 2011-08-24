What It's REALLY Like To Tailgate For A Meaningless NFL Preseason Game

Photo: Corey Nachman
Yesterday was the preseason home opener for the New York Giants and the Big Blue faithful were out in nearly full force in the Meadowlands.We say nearly since some of the fans are saving their appetites and livers for opening weekend and they need the entire preseason to prepare.
The warrior NFL fans needed no such rest. They enjoyed great food, cold beers, games of catch, and eventually, a Giant victory.
Stadium entertainers were setting up a show for kids at MetLife Central nearly four hours prior to kickoff
The sidewalks surrounding the stadium were incredibly clean, but that will change once the season is fully underway
Giants Superfan Marie doesn't need a regular season game to enjoy some fine pulled pork tailgate style
Tailgater extraordinaire Lauren gets ready to enjoy some tasty beverages in the parking lot of a public place
A group of Pop Warner coaches from Danbury, Connecticut came down to the Meadowlands opener for some male bonding
Friends of hopeful Chicago Bears rookie punter Spencer Lanning enjoy a feast of sausage and beer before rooting him on
The Big Blue BBQ puts most other tailgaters to shame, but if you'd like, you're more than welcome to join their team
The Big Blue BBQ has several members, but most weren't in attendance since this was only a preseason game
With an only an hour prior to kickoff to spare, Giants fans lined the entrance of The New Meadowlands Stadium
