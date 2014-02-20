A St. Louis Parent Accidentally Gave Preschoolers Alcoholic Chocolates For Valentine's Day

Children at a St. Louis preschool were sent home with liquor-filled chocolates after a Valentine’s Day party gone wrong.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Aisha Sultan reports that a parent mistakenly put the treats — which included Stoli Russian Vodka Orange chocolates — in gift boxes for students.

A school official told the Post-Dispatch that the parent involved was very apologetic, didn’t know about the small amount of alcohol in the chocolates, and was certain it would never happen again.

The school reported the incident to the Missouri Department of Health, which is investigating the matter.

