Here's How To Make Sure You're One Of The First People To Get The Xbox One

The Microsoft Store Online and Amazon are both taking sign ups for the new Xbox One console.



(Microsoft will give you $10 off if you reserve through them.)

Here’s what you do:

Head to either the Microsoft Store Online or Amazon and enter your email. You’ll be notified as soon as pre-orders are available.

Unfortunately we don’t have a price or release date on when Xbox One will be available, but Microsoft says you can expect it later this year.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

