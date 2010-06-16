"Pre Order iPhone 4" Is Google Trends #1 Hot Topic

Wow. The iPhone 4 isn’t even on sale yet — just pre-orders — and “pre order iPhone 4” is already the no. 1 “Hot Topic” on Google Trends. This is a mainstream hit, not just among the geek circle. (“Oil spill” is no. 2.)
And in the “Hot Searches” section, the missing-in-action “white iPhone 4” is no. 5.
This is making our prediction of 2 million opening weekend iPhone 4 sales look easily doable.
Photo: Google Trends
