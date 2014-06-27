Stock futures are lower about an hour ahead of the market open in New York.

Dow futures are down 26 points, S&P 500 futures are down 4 points, and Nasdaq futures are down 4 points.

The only economic data point expected today is the University of Michigan Consumer Confidence report for June, set to be released at 9:55 am ET.

DuPont shares are down about 3% after the company last night cut its earnings outlook citing the weather and soybeans.

Nike shares are up about 2% after the company last night reported earnings that were better than expected.

In Europe, stocks are little changed, with London’s FTSE up 0.1%, the CAC in Paris unchanged, and Germany’s DAX up 0.1%.

