Markets Are Higher Following The Jobs Report

Markets are higher, but little changed, following the June jobs report, which showed the U.S. economy added 288,000 non-farm payrolls.

The unemployment rate also fell to 6.1%, the lowest level since September 2008.

Dow futures are up 44 points, S&P 500 futures are up 6 points, and Nasdaq futures are up 14 points.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond climbed to about 2.68% following the jobs data, with the two-year edging up to 0.51%. The five-year note is at 1.77%, and the 30-year is at 3.50%.

The U.S. trade deficit narrowed to $US44.4 billion, beating expectations for a deficit of $US45 billion.

Weekly initial jobless claims climbed to 315,000, more than the 313,000 that was expected by economists.

Also in economic news, the European Central Bank announced its latest monetary policy decision and kept rates unchanged. The ECB kept the refinancing rate unchanged at 0.15%, the deposit facility rate at -0.1%, and the marginal lending facility rate at 0.4%.

ECB president Mario Draghi will hold a press conference following the decision, which is set to begin at 8:30 am EST.

And ahead of tomorrow’s Independence Day holiday the stock market will close early in New York; the closing bell is set for 1:00 pm EST.

