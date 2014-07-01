US Futures Are Green

Futures are higher.

The markets are set to open higher on the first trading day of July, the third quarter, and the second half of the year.

Dow futures are up 39 points, S&P 500 futures are up 4 points, and Nasdaq futures are up 11 points.

Three big pieces of economic data are expected today.

June auto sales are set to roll in all day, and Chrysler has kicked off the action with sales that jumped 9.2%, beating expectations for a 5.9% increase.

At 10:00 am EST, we get ISM’s June manufacturing report, as well as Factory Orders for May.

GoPro shares are also surging in pre-market trading, with the stock set for its fourth straight day of gains after debuting last Thursday.

