Pre-Market Selling Intensifies: Futures Down, Europe Down, Euro Sliding

Still over 2:30 hours to go until the opening bell, and the bears are gathering steam again.



European markets, which had been mixed last time we checked in on things, are now broadly lower.

Dow futures are off triple digits. The S&P is off over 1%.

The euro has fallen below $1.24 again, as last week’s bounce appears to be short-lived.

The talk is of the seizure of the Spanish bank Cajasur over the weekend, a worrisome harbinger of things to come, perhaps.

From FinViz, a look at overnight trading in the S&P futures:

Photo: FinViz

