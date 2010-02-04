Pre-market Roundup: Equity Futures Now Down, Commodities Weak

After a decent rally over the past two days, equities may have run out of steam.

Futures for the three major indices point downward slightly, with the S&P 500 down 3.25 points to 1095.

Metals across the board are also falling – from gold to palladium.

Oil is slightly down by two cents a barrel to $77.21. Natural gas futures are up 1.8 at $5.533.

Softs are down, save for cotton and lumber, which are up 3.25% and 2.15%, respectively. Aside from corn, all grains and pork belly futures are up currently.

In the earnings and upgrades arena, Walmart (WMT) was upgraded to Buy from Hold at Stifel Nicolaus.

Ryder ®, the rental truck company, saw their Q409 EPS fall by 63% YoY due to reduced performance and sales both domestically and globally.

Finally, Goldman added McDonald’s (MCD) and NASDAQ (NDAQ) to its Conviction Buy list.



