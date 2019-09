It’s getting worse.



Dow off another 95 points in pre-market trading yesterday.

S&P off another 10 points.

This comes after the S&P broke is famed 200-day moving average yesterday.

This is now three straight really ugly days.

From Yahoo Finance, a look at Dow futures.

For more on what’s going on this morning, see here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.