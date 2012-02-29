Pre-Market Futures Instantly Fall After The Worst Durable Goods Report In 3 Years

Photo: Marc oh! on Flickr
There goes today’s really.S&P futures had been up close to 0.5% at one point, but are now barely keeping a nostril above water.
The culprit: A really dismal January durable goods orders report.
According to Markit, it was the worst report in 3 years.
More data is yet to come today, including Case-Shiller at 9:00 AM, and then Richmond Fed and Consumer confidence at 10:00 AM.
