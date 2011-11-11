Pre-IPO Valuation Data in Real Time

Are you frustrated with SharesPost pricing? The time between auctions feels like it takes forever, leaving gaps in your understanding about private company valuation. And, it’s made worse by the fact that you never know when the next announcement is coming. As a result, there has been no real-time valuation for the likes of Facebook and Twitter.



Well, it looks like that’s about to change.

SharesPost announced that it is taking its real-time pricing to the Bloomberg Professional service. Users will be able to view historical data on privately held companies and start to do some real analysis. While this is definitely a niche, the fact that 81,000 people are part of the SharesPost network shows that this group is far from trivial.

In a statement, SharesPost CEO David Weir says, ‘SharesPost is dedicated to delivering access to information on the best private companies to investors, and to helping private companies get access to growth capital they need’. He adds, ‘Transparency is a critical component to opening up the private capital market, so there is no better way to make the secondary market more visible, accessible and transparent than to be on the Bloomberg Professional service, which reaches more than 310,000 investors globally.’

Michael Bradley, managing director and portfolio manager at Bradley & Company, says, ‘Investors have a keen interest in private companies, especially when consumer-technology companies, like Facebook, receive multi-billion dollar valuations.’ He continues, ‘One part of the natural evolution of this market is being able to see this data on the Bloomberg Professional service.’

Source: MarketWatch

