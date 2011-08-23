HP Cancels The Pre 3 In The U.S.

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider
HP will not sell the Pre 3 in the U.S., PC Mag has learned.The phone will sell in certain markets in France and the U.K. for just $75.
Until now, it was unclear whether or not HP would kill the Pre 3, or sell it at rock-bottom prices like it did with the TouchPad.
The Pre 3 was supposed to be HP’s first smartphone running WebOS 3.0, the same OS that powers the now defunct TouchPad.
