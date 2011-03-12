Pray For Japan: Must See Photos

I do not know if there are words to properly describe the level of devastation embodied in these photos from Japan taken earlier today. I know that I do not possess the ability to appropriately describe what the Japanese people must be experiencing.



In the spirit of grace and kindness, I send my prayers and I would ask everybody to do the same. Pray for Japan and all those impacted by this natural disaster.

I thank the regular reader who shared these photos from the site, Boing Boing.

I hope anybody who views these will share them with friends, family, and colleagues so their prayers and assistance can be directed to Japan as well.

Larry Doyle

Click here to see photos at Sense on Cents >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.