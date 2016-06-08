A fashion designer hilariously recreated a celebrity's gown with bags of prawn crackers

From crackers to couture.

Sine Benjaphorn, a 28-year-old Thai clothing designer, has recreated high-fashion outfits before, but for one dress, she turned to dozens of bags of prawn crackers.

After spotting Thai actress Chompoo Araya’s dress at the Cannes Film Festival, Benjaphorn was reminded of the crackers.

“When I saw Chompoo’s dress, I immediately thought of my mum’s crackers,” she told Yahoo News UK. “My mum has a street food stall selling snacks like this, and it reminded me of them.”

She added, “It’s fun for me. I’m never going to be a Hollywood celebrity, so the nearest thing I can do is imitate them. Thankfully, people find the pictures quite funny. I’m glad I’m making people smile.”

Other outfits she’s recreated include Claire Danes’ 2016 Met Gala gown and an outfit from Katy Perry’s “Roar” video.





