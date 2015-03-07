Someone is trying to prank Uber with a fake 'UberSex' app

Imagine a world in which Uber, the notoriously popular car-booking service, and Tinder, everyone’s favourite dating app, combined to give users a bit more of a comprehensive experience.

That’s what one campaign, titled “UberSex,” appears to be doing — or at least dreaming of doing.

UberSex works by inserting Tinder’s match-based swipe love into the Uber app. As a result, passengers can request a driver to pick them up — then take them to a place perhaps best left to the imagination. Perhaps a local hotel.

“UberSex matches you with drivers that sync their Tinder accounts,” the app extension explains. UberSex is apparently available in Los Angeles only.

Unfortunately for the more promiscuous among us, the whole thing is almost certainly a joke. Although it’s got its own Twitter feed and YouTube promotion, it’s unlikely to be arriving any time soon.

When we asked Uber about the idea, a spokesperson said the company “would not comment.”

Still, it’s sparked some interest on Reddit over the last few hours. On the Uber subreddit, one user posted: “Uber went down for me earlier today. When it came back online I had a notification that “uberSex” was being rolled out here in Los Angeles,” which was met by suggestions that it’s probably a prank.

And on Tinder’s Reddit discussion board, there’s also been a discussion going on about UberSex, along with an image of what the app extension looks like. One user claims that Uber has launched the drive and sex service in beta. Again, however, people believe the move to be a joke.

Whoever came up with the idea has gone to considerable lengths here. Mocking up an app image would have taken a bit of time to design, and producing the YouTube video is also a fair bit of effort:

The story seems to unravel, though, when you click on the dedicated website, ubersexapp.com,which is displayed below the YouTube post. Remarkably, it links to a LinkedIn profile:

If you scroll down Jantzn May’s page, you’ll find that he/she is a Lyft driver — a rival car-booking app, famed for its pink moustaches.

We reached out to the company to see if it knew anything about UberSex, but have not heard anything back yet. May did not respond to a request for comment at press time.

