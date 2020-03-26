A software engineer working from home tricked his colleagues into thinking he lives in luxury apartment by hanging a backdrop behind him

Andrew Eckel Andrew Eckel with the backdrop behind him.

Due to the coronavirus, more Americans are working from home than ever, but some are managing to have some fun with it.

Andrew Eckel, from Cambridge, Massachusetts, decided to prank his coworkers on a video call by making them think he lives in a luxury apartment.

To accomplish his prank, he printed out a fake background and set it up behind his desk.

As more people work from home due to the spread of the coronavirus, they’re adjusting to the new routine – and finding new ways to entertain themselves. Andrew Eckel, a software engineer and musician in Cambridge, Massachusetts, decided to prank his coworkers during a video call.

Apprehensive about his colleagues seeing his bedroom over video chat, Eckel decided to upgrade his living space. After hanging a backdrop of a bedroom behind him, Eckel convinced his coworkers that he lived in an expensive, luxury apartment.

“I really like my coworkers, and I know I’m going to miss them a lot during the social-distancing time,” Eckel told Insider. “I really wanted to make them laugh. I thought, ‘Well, what if I do this thing?'”

Andrew Eckel How the room looked to his coworkers.

To accomplish the illusion, Eckel went old school: He printed off a picture of a high-end apartment he found online. He used masking tape to piece together the nine sheets of paper and attached them to two tripods, forming the backdrop behind his desk.

“The whole time I was thinking, ‘This isn’t going to work, but what if it does?'” Eckel said.

Eckel also closed the curtains in his actual apartment and turned off the lights. He wanted the lights to be low so the video would be grainy and the backdrop behind him would seem less obvious.

And it worked.

Andrew Eckel A side view of Eckel’s prank.

During his 9 a.m. work call, Eckel acted as though everything was normal. He blocked the large window of the fake apartment with his head, only allowing his colleagues to see it towards the end of the call.

At the end of the call, Eckel said, “Hey, before you go, I want to show you something I made over the weekend.”

He then pointed to the fake window before tapping it, causing the whole background to shudder. The prank had the response Eckel had hoped for: His coworkers all laughed. Eckel showed them his real room as well.

It largely went off as he’d planned; only one of his coworkers thought he might be using a digital green screen, but she was too polite to say anything at the time.

Andrew Eckel Eckel is also a musician, and his upcoming shows have been cancelled.

For Eckel, working from home has had its benefits, such as waking up at 8:59 a.m., he said. But he misses his coworkers and misses playing music. Among other things, he sings, dances, and plays the piano. Six of his upcoming shows were cancelled due to the coronavirus.

“It’s my main way of showing off the music I’ve written,” Eckel said. “I have no way to show off my music now.”

The work prank was a way to entertain himself, and he repeated it throughout the week with a couple of his other coworkers. Eckel decided to share his story on Imgur because he wanted to bring a little humour and joy to people’s lives.

“I just figured that a lot of people are seeing their coworkers’ bedrooms for the first time this month and it would strike a chord with a lot of people,” he said.

