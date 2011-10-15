Today was the day that Apple’s latest iPhone started arriving in packages for people who ordered it online.



SAI Tools reporter Ellis Hamburger was just such one of those people.

And boy was Ellis antsy at the office today, as he anticipated finally upgrading from his ancient iPhone 3GS.

So imagine Ellis’s delight when Business Insider’s Dina Spector delivered a package from Apple to his desk today.

Now imagine Ellis’s disappointment when he opened that package to find not an iPhone, but…nothing.

Actually don’t imagine! You can see for yourself.

Watch:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

