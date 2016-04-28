A new type of technology uses LED lights to help train basketball players

Pavigym, a fitness company based in Europe, wants to help people improve their basketball game. Their PRAMA technology provides LED light cues on floors and walls, directing players on where they should throw the ball during drills that are designed to improve dribbling and passing.

