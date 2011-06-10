Prada: The Incredible Growth Story Of The Luxurious Fashion Icon

Photo: AP

Prada is about to launch an IPO in China, but this is hardly the beginning for the fashion firm’s growth story.It’s recent 11-minute catwalk show at Hong Kong’s Grand Hyatt was planned solely to garner attention for its thrice delayed IPO, but this firm has been flashy for nearly 100 years.



Prada’s offering aims to raise $2 billion to pay down its $1.44 billion in debt and fund expansion across Asia, where retail sales are expected to boom in the coming years.

In light of its Hong Kong IPO, here’s how Prada got to these heights..

