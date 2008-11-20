Prada Partnering With...Hyundai?

Wha…?



The world really is coming to an end! Or, the people at Prada are so insanely brilliant, emphasising a high-low combination that no one could have seen coming. Talk about recession chic…

Oh, the latest thing if for designers to partner with car companies. Hermes just partnered with Smart Car. Yeah, good luck with that!

Vogue UK: …the fashion house has become the latest to take the wheel and embark on a car collaboration.

Its partner of choice is Hyundai, for which it will create three special editions of the Genesis Sedan. Prada’s design team will work closely with the car company’s engineers and own designers on the project, ready to unveil the first design at the 2009 Seoul Motor Show.

“We’ve made a name for ourselves as a quality automaker, and are now focusing on raising our brand image,” says Hyundai Motor’s president of international sales, James Choi.

The Motor Show car will subsequently go on display at Hyundai’s headquarters in Seoul, while the other two will be auctioned at the city’s Prada Transformer; the proceeds will be donated to an as-yet unspecified charity under the joint Hyundai-Prada Transformer name, reports WWD.

Ok so at this point it’s just a stunt to raise money for charity but if it gets enough buzz and the Hermes car does well enough we’re betting that these weird combo cars will go on sale to the masses.

