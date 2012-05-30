PRADA CEO: 'Fake Goods Aren't Totally Bad'

Photo: screenshot via YouTube/Bloomberg

In an interview with Bloomberg TV about the expansion of the brand, Prada CEO Patrizio Bertelli turned heads with a controversial kicker-quote about counterfeits:Fake goods aren’t totally bad, at least it created jobs at some counterfeit factories…We don’t want to be a brand that nobody wants to copy.



Naturally, the quote overshadowed the rest of the three-minute interview about its pricing strategy and plans to add 260 stores by the end of 2014 .

Women’s Wear Daily asked Prada for further comment on the topic and a spokesperson issued this statement: “The quote is part of an extended conversation that underscored how the market of counterfeits is an objective reality for successful brands and how this phenomenon has its own reality, also in terms of manufacturing, that is very structured.”

DON’T MISS: That Coach Bag You Bought In Chinatown Could Be Funding A Terrorist Group >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.