Practically Every Notable Founder In Silicon Valley Just Invested In This Payroll Startup

The payroll-processing startup ZenPayroll just announced more than 50 previously undisclosed angel investors, and the list reads like a who’s who of Silicon Valley.

The investors who joined the $US20 million Series A round range from celebrities like Ashton Kutcher and Jared Leto to Karen Mills, the former head of the US Small Business Administration, and a laundry list of famed startup CEOs from Evernote, Eventbrite, Stripe, Constant Contact, SurveyMonkey, WordPress, and Instagram.

Founders from PayPal, Yahoo, Reddit, Nest, Twitter, HubSpot, and Mint also contributed.

“When you’re building a business for the next fifty years, it’s all about the people,” Joshua Reeves, CEO and cofounder of ZenPayroll, said in a press release. “This incredible group of leaders built companies from the ground up, and they want to help us solve this problem because they have experienced it firsthand.”

“We pretty much got our dream list of investors. And we’re really grateful,” he told us.

“It’s always great to invest alongside great entrepreneurs and VCs,” PayPal cofounder Max Levchin told us in an email.

ZenPayroll hopes to eliminate the notorious headache that is payroll processing. The company hopes to streamline the complicated systems of legacy vendors like ADP and Paychex by offering a simpler cloud-based system that can automate all payroll tax calculations and payments, as well as provide direct deposit to employees.

The app also allows for paperless filing of all payroll-related government documents, the ability for employees to donate a portion of their paycheck to charity, and easy-to-read, visually clear pay stubs.

ZenPayroll has more than quadrupled its rate of payroll processing since its first round of funding, currently processing over $US1.5 billion in annual payroll for thousands of small businesses across the United States.

“Right now we have a very strong focus on small businesses, and sub-100 person companies,” Reeves says.

“We are not just taking these investors to convert them to clients, it’s about getting a chance to talk to these people who have been in our shoes.”

ZenPayroll plans to use this latest round of funding to complete its nationwide expansion and eventually grow to support larger companies.

Here are some of ZenPayroll’s new investors:

Trip Adler, CEO and cofounder of Scribd

Ed Baker, head of growth at Uber

Charlie Cheever, cofounder of Quora

Patrick Collison, CEO and cofounder of Stripe

Dave Goldberg, CEO of SurveyMonkey

Gail F. Goodman, CEO of Constant Contact

Kevin Hartz, CEO and cofounder of Eventbrite

Ryan Holmes, CEO and cofounder of Hootsuite

Ashton Kutcher, actor and investor

Jared Leto, actor, musician, and investor

Max Levchin, cofounder of PayPal

Phil Libin, CEO and cofounder of Evernote

Steve Loughlin, CEO and cofounder of RelateIQ

Tobias Lütke, CEO and cofounder of Shopify

Karen Mills, former head of the US Small Business Administration

Matt Mullenweg, CEO and cofounder of WordPress

Alexis Ohanian, cofounder of Reddit

Adam Nash, CEO of WealthFront

Aaron Patzer, cofounder of Mint

Matt Rogers, CTO and cofounder of Nest

Justin Rosenstein, cofounder of Asana

Dharmesh Shah, CTO and cofounder of HubSpot

Clara Shih, CEO and cofounder of Hearsay Social

Josh Silverman, president of US consumer services at AMEX, former CEO of Skype

John Suh, CEO of LegalZoom

Kevin Systrom, CEO and cofounder of Instagram

Evan Williams, cofounder of Twitter

Jerry Yang, cofounder of Yahoo

Marco Zappacosta, CEO and cofounder of Thumbtack

