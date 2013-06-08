This Is The World's First Practical Flying Car

The idea of a flying car has fascinated dreamers and aviation geeks alike since humans first got off the ground with powered flight.



The concept has obvious advantages: the “go anywhere, anytime” freedom of an automobile without any of the traffic congestion that terrestrial drivers face on a daily basis.

Featured in movies like Back to the Future and Blade Runner, this mode of transportation has been restricted to the realm of science-fiction due to the complexity of the drivetrain required and the training that would be needed to operate such a vehicle.

Now, a company called Terrafugia has put forward their vision for a practical flying car. Using electric-gasoline hybrid technology from the cutting edge of the automobile industry and autopilot technology adopted from the aviation industry, the company thinks they have what’s needed to bring a flying car to the mass market.

