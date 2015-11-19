HBOS executives could face a probe into their behaviour 6 years after the bank's collapse

Martin Hunter/Getty Images A building is demolished by controlled explosions on August 5, 2012 in Christchurch, New Zealand. The 14-story Radio Network House building in Worcester St, is the first of its kind in the city to be blown up in a controlled demolition since authorities began the massive task of bringing down the hundreds of quake-damaged buildings. The building was badly damaged in the magnitude-6.3 February 22, 2011 earthquake

UK regulators have been urged to reopen a probe to punish former executives of HBOS decisions taken leading up to the bank’s collapse.

In the years following the bailout of HBOS in 2009, the now-defunct Financial Services Authority decided not to pursue sanctions against Andy Hornby and James Crosby, the former HBOS chief executives.

Andrew Green, the lawyer tasked with judging whether this was the correct decision, said on Thursday:

“There is plainly a public interest in the FCA and/or the PRA giving proper consideration as to whether to investigate any other former members of HBOS’s senior management in the light of the failure of this systemically important bank.”

So far, only one person — former HBOS wholesale banking chief Peter Cummings — has been fined and banned from working in the City by regulators investigating the collapse.

Regulators at the FSA only pursued him because they thought they had a good chance of a a succesful case, Green said, which was a mistake.

HBOS, which owned the Halifax and Bank of Scotland brands, suffered heavy losses in the 2008 financial crisis and neared collapse as its funding was cut off by the credit crunch.

It had to be rescued by a combination of a public bailout and a merger with Lloyds TSB, costing the taxpayer around £20 billion ($US30 billion) in the early part of 2009.

