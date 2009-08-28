PR Pros Don't Want To Work For Merrill Lynch

Bank of America has been looking to hire a top quality public relations team for Merrill Lynch, according to a person familiar with the matter. But they are finding the process is moving more slowly than expected because top PR people know working for Merrill would be a nightmare.



“There’s no way I want that job,” one public relations professional told us.

The hunt for new PR people is only two weeks old, however, so there’s still a chance that Merrill could assemble a top quality team. It is badly needed. The current Merrill team has one of the worst reputations on Wall Street. Of course, they’ve also had one of the toughest jobs on the Street: trying to make an obviously broken firm look good.

Merrill hopes to hire up to six people in its PR operation, the person said.

We wish them the best of luck.

