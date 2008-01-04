PR Newswire Buys Hispanic Media Companies

NY-headquartered PR Newswire has acquired a trio of Miami-based Hispanic media firms, including Hispanic PR Wire, which distributes press releases, LatinClips, a media monitoring/measurement service, and Hispanic Digital Network, a Web marketing company/ad network. Manny Ruiz, president and co-founder of the companies, will join PR Newswire with his senior management team.

PR Newswire is a division of London-based United Business Media. Terms not disclosed. Release via PaidContent

