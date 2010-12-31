Another Day, Another PR Flub For LeBron James

Photo: AP Images

On his 26th birthday, LeBron James somehow found another way to make himself look bad in the public eye.James retweeted a message from rapper Chris Brown, who had mentioned getting a pair of LeBron’s new shoes. Brown has had image problems in the past, and yesterday he spewed a string of racial and homophobic tweets at another rap artist, Raz (formerly a member of B2K).



In LeBron’s retweet he thanked his “fam” for the support. To be fair, LeBron and many other Twitter users refer to their groups of followers as Twitter “families,” but for LeBron to single out anything from Brown was foolish.

He’s made a mess of his reputation already this year, first with the “Decision”, then by seeking lucrative sponsors for his birthday party, and most recently last weekend when he appeared to favour NBA contraction.

LeBron may have been completely unaware of Brown’s incident yesterday, but the last thing he needs is to show any connection to the troubled rapper.

