Treasury Secretary Mnuchin announced 3 big changes to the PPP small business loan program as $130 billion in aid sits unused

Mnuchin has recently unveiled a series of changes to the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program aimed at providing relief for small businesses.

PPP has extended loans to over 4 million businesses, but $US130 billion still sits unused.

Changes include easing the terms to obtain loan forgiveness and allowing more people with criminal records to access the aid.

Identities of companies benefiting from PPP will not be disclosed.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has recently announced a series of changes to the Paycheck Protection Program, a $US660 billion federal initiative designed to tide over small businesses during the pandemic with forgivable loans.

In the wake of Friday’s stunning jobs report that showed unemployment dropping to 13.3% instead of surging to 20% as many economists had predicted, experts have cited PPP’s role in salvaging more jobs than previously thought.



Since its implementation in March under the Cares Act, PPP has provided loans to over 4 million businesses, according to government data. However, $US130 billion sits unused, and business owners say the program’s shifting rules caused confusion.

Here are three of the biggest changes Mnuchin laid out on Wednesday in testimony before the Senate Small Business Committee.

The Trump administration doesn’t plan to release the names of businesses that received PPP loans.

Drew Angerer/Getty President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

Mnuchin said the Trump administration didn’t plan to release the identities of businesses that benefited from PPP.

“We believe that that’s proprietary information, and in many cases for sole proprietors and small businesses, it is confidential information,” Mnuchin told lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

Early on, the rollout of PPP triggered a firestorm of criticism when large public companies such as Shake Shack were found to be drawing funds from the program. Many, like Shake Shack, eventually returned the money.

Usually, the Small Business Administration, which oversees PPP, discloses identities of borrowers using its loan programs,The Washington Post reported.

Still, Democrats on the Senate committee pushed back on Mnuchin.

“How can we know which businesses still need help if we do not know which businesses have received help?” asked Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland.

More business owners will be eligible to have their loans partially forgiven.

Associated Press A man walks past a closed store in Illinois.

Originally, PPP mandated that borrowers had to spend 75% of the loan on maintaining worker payrolls so it could be forgiven. Congress and the Trump administration recently agreed to reduce that threshold to 60%.

But Mnuchin confirmed to lawmakers that even small businesses who obtain a loan from the government, yet spend less than that on payrolls could still be eligible for partial forgiveness – as long as 60% of the amount that’s forgiven helped keep workers employed.

If a business was provided $US20,000 through a loan, for example, and $US6,000 went to cover payrolls, then it could be eligible for $US10,000 in loan forgiveness.

Guidance will be released to allow more people with criminal records to tap into PPP.

Associated Press Steven Mnuchin and President Trump.

Mnuchin testified that more guidance would be released to allow business with criminal records to gain access to PPP loans.

People with a criminal conviction in the past five years are barred from participating in the program. But Mnuchin said that would be scaled back to three years.

