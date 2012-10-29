New Poll A From Left-Leaning Firm Is Pretty Brutal For Obama

Photo: AP

Mitt Romney leads President Barack Obama by a single point in today’s Public Policy Polling daily tracking survey, but the numbers inside the poll display a clearly worse picture for the president.Romney’s one-point lead is a slight increase from Saturday, when the candidates were tied. But a deep dive into the numbers paint the picture of a president whose approval is on the decline and is struggling to pick up votes with Independents.



Consider the following numbers:

Obama’s approval-to-disapproval rating sits at just 44-52, which is actually worse than Gallup’s tracking on Saturday.

Obama is losing the favorability battle, which has been a key strength for him throughout the campaign. His favourable-to-unfavorable rating sits underwater at 46-50.

Romney’s favourable rating, on the other hand, is a positive 49-45.

Romney leads the self-identified Independent vote by an astounding 16 points. Among this crucial group, Obama’s approval-to-disapproval is 33-60, and Romney’s favorability is 53-37.

These numbers are not a drastic one-day change from Saturday — Obama has been losing Independents by double digits for the past five days of PPP tracking, and his approval with them has been well underwater, too.

