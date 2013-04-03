New Poll Reveals That A Surprising Number Of Americans Believe In Some Crazy Conspiracy Theories

Public Policy Polling is



out with a new series of results from a survey it conducted on Americans’ beliefs in various “conspiracy” theories, and some of the results are rather surprising.For instance, PPP found that 28 per cent of voters believe secretive power elite with a globalist agenda is conspiring to eventually rule the world through an authoritarian world government, or a New World Order. A plurality people who voted for Mitt Romney in the 2012 election (38 per cent) believe in the New World Order theory, compared to 35 per cent who don’t.

Also somewhat jarring is the level respondents who believe President Barack Obama to be the “anti-Christ,” a figure foretold in the biblical Book of Revelations who would initiate the end of the world. A full 13 per cent of Americans — 22 per cent of Romney voters, PPP notes — think Obama is the “anti-Christ.”

Here are some of the other politically oriented findings include:

72 per cent of Obama voters think George W. Bush intentionally misled the American public about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq.

37 per cent of voters — and 51 per cent of Romney voters — think global warming is a hoax.

11 per cent of voters think the U.S. government allowed the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks to happen.

28 per cent of voters think Saddam Hussein was involved in 9/11.

