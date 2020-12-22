Here's what's different about PPP aid for businesses this time, including $15 billion for entertainment venues

Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins
Star Tribune via Getty Images / ContributorThe proposed stimulus package includes $US284 billion for small businesses.
  • After months of negotiations, congressional leaders on Sunday struck a $US900 billion stimulus deal, including $US284 billion for small businesses and a continuation of the Paycheck Protection Program.
  • The federal coronavirus relief package will also renew benefits for contract workers and freelancers through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program.
  • It will expand eligibility for nonprofits, local newspapers, and broadcasters.
  • The deal allocates $US15 billion for entertainment venues and theatres impacted by mandated closures during the pandemic and $US10 billion for childcare providers.
  • The House and Senate must now approve the deal. Votes are expected to take place on Monday.
  • This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
